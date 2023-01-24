Khulna Tigers will lock horns with Dhaka Dominators in the next match of Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, January 24. The match will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Khulna Tigers are coming into the match with a win over Chattogram Challengers. Meanwhile, Dhaka suffered another big loss against Comilla in their last outing. The important BPL 2023 match between Khulna Tigers and Dhaka Dominators will be telecasted live on Eurosport. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. #IftiMania Takes All Over Twitter After Pakistan Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed's Blistering Form in BPL 2023.

