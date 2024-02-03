Khulna Tigers lock horns with Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Saturday, February 2. The BPL 2024 match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and it starts at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of the Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal match will not be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can however watch the Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Tabraiz Shamsi Smashes Ball to the Ground After Dismissing Tom Abell During Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal

BPL T20 2024: Match 19 Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers TOSS: Fortune Barishal won the Toss and decided to Bowl First#BPL | #BCB | #Cricket | #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Lr8bs7ZSx5 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 3, 2024

