Rangpur Riders will square-off with Sylhet Strikers in the next match of Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Friday, January 27. The game will begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Rangpur Riders won against Chattogram Challengers in their last match. Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers won against Fortune Barishal. The important BPL 2023 game between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers will be telecasted live on Eurosport in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. Aasif Sheikh, Nepal Cricketer, Wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022 For Deciding Against Running Out Andy McBrine After the Irish Star Tripped While Taking a Run.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers On FanCode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)