Brisbane Heat will take on Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League 2022 on Saturday, October 15. The match would be played at the Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, Mackay and is slated to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars live streaming details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)