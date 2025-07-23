While the cricket in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 between India and England have been spot on, it is the organizers who have criticised ahead of every IND vs ENG Test, given that a British Woman sings the Indian National Anthem. Ahead of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester, the Indian National Anthem was once again sung by Laura Wright, who is an English mezzo-soprano, after which the internet burst out with reactions, which ranged from support and criticism. Check out the mixed reactions displayed by fans on social media below. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Toss Report: Anshul Kamboj Debuts for India As England Opt To Bowl.

Fan Question Choice of Singer

Why can’t they choose someone who doesn’t have a thick English accent to sing the Indian national anthem? It’s not a song written in English so won’t roll off the tongue that easily. Not saying it has to be an Indian who has to sing it but whoever is singing it during the… — Shrikant Shankar (@Shrikant_23) July 23, 2025

Goosebump Moment

Playing aggressive Test Cricket and all is fine, but what gives us Indians more goosebumps is seeing an English lady singing our national anthem in their country for our country Well played @JayShah #BharatMataKiJai #NewIndia #TendulkarAndersonTrophy #INDvsENG @BCCI pic.twitter.com/nAcxtaKSAU — Siddharth Sinha (@siddsin79) July 23, 2025

Proud Moment For Indians

Indian national anthem was sung by a British citizen. It's a moment of proud for Indians. No more proof needed of global India. — Michael Benedict (@michael_bened) July 23, 2025

White Washed Sport

what is this white washed sport.. gori pakodi singing our national anthem????? perhaps educating the colonizers — rash⁷ AFBF (@taesrazai) July 23, 2025

Comical Moment

Desis trying not to laugh at the firang singing the national anthem lol#INDvsENG — Pablo Chaterji (@pablochaterji) July 23, 2025

