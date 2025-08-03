Saeed Ajmal made a costly error as he dropped AB de Villiers' catch during the Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) on August 2. And a fan's meme-worthy reaction to this dropped catch has gone viral. This incident happened in the 10th over of the run-chase when AB de Villiers was batting on 74 off 36 balls. Mohammad Hafeez introduced himself into the attack and AB de Villiers played a lofted reverse sweep. The ball went a bit high in the air and it seemed that Saeed Ajmal would complete the catch. But the former Pakistan cricketer's attempt at taking the catch, as he spilt the chance with the ball, went for a boundary. AB de Villiers later slammed a 60-ball 120* to help South Africa Champions win the WCL 2025 title. South Africa Champions Win WCL 2025; AB de Villiers’ 60-Ball 120 Helps SA-C Defeat Pakistan Champions in Final To Clinch Title (Watch Videos).

Saeed Ajmal Drops AB de Villiers' Catch:

Fan's Reaction Reminds of Pakistan Fan from 2019 WC

