Hassan Ali had a classy response to a Twitter user who insulted Pakistan players by calling them, 'C Grade Cricketers'. The user, 'Umar Khayyam', responded to Hassan Ali's tweet where he showed support for fellow Pakistan bowler Shahnawaz Dahani who reflected on his own performance. Khayyam responded to Ali's tweet writing, "Shut up both of you. C grade cricketers!" This did not go unnoticed by Ali, who then responded, writing, "Bhai please ap gussa na kre,We are doing hard work to become A Grade cricketer." 'We Meet Again' Jasprit Bumrah Drops Hint of Returning to Action From Injury, Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram (See Post).

Read Hassan Ali's Response to Twitter User's 'C Grade Cricketers' Comment :

Bhai please ap gussa na kre,We are doing hard work to become A Grade cricketer 😢 https://t.co/aIFOtOEnCI — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)