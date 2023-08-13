Caribbean Premier League has announced certain penalties to tackle the issue of slow over-rates. The management also devised a red card-like system in place like football. According to the rule, if the 20th over does not start on time, a player from the fielding side will be removed. The penalties will come into effect from the 2023 season and the rules have been introduced for both men's and women's CPL. Ambati Rayudu Reportedly Signs Up for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Ahead of CPL 2023

Caribbean Premier League to Introduce 'Red Card' Like Rule From 2023 Season to Tackle Slow Over-Rates

*RED CARD IN CPL* - A fielder will be removed from the field if the team is behind the over-rate at the start of 20th over. pic.twitter.com/U8NYn4T4fx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 13, 2023

