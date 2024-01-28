West Indies cricket legend Carl Hooper was reduced to tears after the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side beat Australia by eight runs in the second Test of the series. Young fast bowler Shamar Joseph was the star performer for the West Indies side as he picked up seven wickets in the second innings to script a famous victory. This was West Indies' first Test victory in Australia after 27 years. Following this win, Hooper was seen getting emotional and shedding tears of joy. The video of Hooper pacing up and down a room while shedding tears following this win, has gone viral. AUS vs WI Video Highlights, 2nd Test 2024, Day 4: Watch Shamar Joseph Help West Indies Script Historic Victory in Brisbane.

Watch Video:

