Shikhar Dhawan, who is also the brand ambassador of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, attended the India vs Bangladesh group stage game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Fans loved watching him after so many days. Dhawan also shared a hilarious Instagram reel where former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor was spotted speaking Hindi. In the reel, Taylor said, 'Champions Trophy New Zealand Jitega' (New Zealand will win Champions Trophy). Taylor's prediction was laughed off by Dhawan. Fans liked the funny reel and made it viral on social media. Sophie Shine and Shikhar Dhawan Spark Dating Rumours! Former Indian Cricketer Spotted With Female Friend Enjoying India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai Stadium (View Photos).

Shikhar Dhawan Laughs Off As Ross Taylor Speaks Hindi

