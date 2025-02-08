After successful 10 seasons, Celebrity Cricket League is back with the new edition, from February 8. The opening match of the CCL 2025 will be played between Chennai Rhinos vs Bengal Tigers. Actor Arya will lead the Chennai Rhinos and Jisshu Sengupta will captain the Bengal Tigers. Chennai Rhinos vs Bengal Tigers will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and has start of 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CCL 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the Chennai Rhinos vs Bengal Tigers CCL 2025 match live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels. While the live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2.

Chennai Rhinos vs Bengal Tigers CCL 2025 Match Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)