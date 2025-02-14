Fifth-placed Chennai Rhinos will lock horns against third-ranked Karnataka Bulldozers in the ongoing Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2024 on February 14. The Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers CCL 2025 match will be played in Hyderabad and will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CCL 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers CCL 2025 match live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels. The live online viewing options Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2.

Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers Live

"Ira Dayanand bringing the energy and cheering loud for the Chennai Rhinos in CCL! Let's go, Rhinos!" A23 Rummy CCL 2025 Buy Your Tickets Now: https://t.co/xvVGHVHEcj Watch Live on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Disney+ Hotstar.#A23Rummy #CCL2025 #YahanDimaagJeetega @A23_Rummy… pic.twitter.com/yuDfh7Kb1W — CCL (@ccl) February 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)