Nishant Sindhu, one of the rising stars of U-19 World Cup winning India team gets sold to Chennai Super Kings on a price of 60 lakh, The youngster will surely be an asset for the Chennai Super Kings in near future.

Nishant Sindhu Signs For CSK

Nishant Sindhu is SOLD to CSK for INR 60 Lakh#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

