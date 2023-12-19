The Bangladesh star bowler Mustafizur Rahman will be joining Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2024 season. CSK paid an amount of INR 2 crore to secure the deal. Rahman has played 48 matches and has taken 47 wickets which is quite good. He has previously played for SRH, MI, RR and DC. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Spencer Johnson Goes to Gujarat Titans for INR 10 Crore, Nuwan Thushara Sold to Mumbai Indians.

Mustafizur Rahman Signs for CSK

Mustafizur Rahman is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL for a base price of INR 2 Crore 😎#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

