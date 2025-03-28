Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Streaming and Telecast Details: A massive south Indian derby awaits us in the Indian Premier League as the Chennai Super Kings welcome the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both these teams won their opening matches and are heading into this tie full of confidence. Chennai had a slight hiccup enroute a routine win over Mumbai at home while Bengaluru had little trouble dismantling Kolkata in their own backyard. Both these sides have had fascinating battles in the past and with plethora of stars on display, it is one of the most sought after games in the league. MS Dhoni Stats vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: A Look at How Five-Time IPL Winning Captain Performed Against Southern Rivals Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Chennai will once again pin their hopes on Kiwi opener Rachin Ravindra to provide them a solid start. The talented batsman played a key role in their win over Mumbai and it is his composure out in the middle that is winning a lot of admirers. The home side bat deep with the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja coming in at the lower end of the unit. Ravi Ashwin and Khaleel Ahmed will lead the wicket taking efforts.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt put in a sublime batting display against Kolkata for Bengaluru and the duo will hope they can continue their good run. Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets in the last match and highlighted he still has what it takes to excel in T20 cricket. Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal will be part of the pace attack for the visitors.

When is CSK vs RCB IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match is set to be played on Friday, March 28. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Hyderabad will host the CSK vs RCB match. The CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi/Tamil/Kannada/Telugu TV channels. For Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. Virat Kohli Stats vs Chennai Super Kings: A Look at How IPL's All-Time Highest Run Scorer Performed Against Rivals Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of CSK vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide IPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a quality game of cricket with Bengaluru claiming a win here.

