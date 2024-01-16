Ex-West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle was spotted paying bills for everyone who was filling up the gas at the gas station in Jamaica's Portmore the video of which is going viral over social media. Gayle can be seen in regular attire and was also taking selfies with one of the customers at the gas station. In the video, Gayle can be heard saying "Your gas bill is on me today, have a good day". Gayle signalled the gas station employee to let the customer go. He also went on to say "It's your lucky day" to the next customer. Stupendous! Romario Shepherd Takes Leaping One Handed Catch to Dismiss Matthew Breetzke During DSG vs JSK SA20 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

Chris Gayle paying for everyone’s gas last night at a gas station in Portmore 🤯⛽️ pic.twitter.com/fFT2KSCjcS— The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) January 15, 2024

