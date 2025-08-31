Former England batter Alex Hales is a T20 legend and achieved a major milestone in the format, becoming the third batter to breach the 14,000-run barrier after Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard. Hales crossed the 14,000 T20-run mark during his knock of 74 during the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2025 match, which eventually saw the ex-England player 14012 surpass TKR teammate Pollard (14024) in the list of most T20 runs, and stake a claim to second position behind Gayle (14562). In 509 T20s, Hales has managed seven hundred and 89 half-centuries, in a career spanning 16 years. Hales' 74 helped Trinbago Knight Riders chase down 164 with relative ease, with six wickets to spare. Kieron Pollard Surpasses Evin Lewis To Become Player With Most Sixes in Caribbean Premier League History, Achieves Feat During Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals CPL 2025 Match

Alex Hales Creates History

• 30th August 2025 – Kieron Pollard became the 2nd player to score 14,000 T20 runs. • 31st August 2025 – Alex Hales became the 3rd player to score 14,000 T20 runs. Both achieved this milestone while playing for TKR. pic.twitter.com/f3XqxqEvBg — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) August 31, 2025

