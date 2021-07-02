Chris Gayle performed cartwheel after dismissing Reeza Hendricks during WI vs SA 4th T20I 2021. The video goes viral.

"The guys recommend for me to follow Kevin Sinclair's celebration." Nailed. It. 💯#WIvSA pic.twitter.com/03jAqyakLf — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) July 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)