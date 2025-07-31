England national cricket team star pacer Chris Woakes suffered a nasty shoulder injury while attempting to stop a boundary during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Kia Oval on July 31. The incident occurred during the first day of Team India's first innings. On the fifth delivery of the 57th over, speedster Jamie Overton bowled an overpitched delivery to Karun Nair. The Indian batter played a superb drive down the ground, and Woakes from the mid-off region ran behind to save the boundary. The England fielder dives to save a run for his side but suffers an injury to his shoulder. Woakes looked in pain and called out the physio instantly, and then walked off the field with him. ‘The Risk Was Way Too High’ Ben Stokes Opens Up on Right Shoulder Injury That Ruled Him Out of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Chris Woakes Suffers Shoulder Injury

Chris Woakes is currently off the field after sustaining a suspected shoulder injury while diving for the ball by the boundary. Wishing you all the best, Woakesy 👊 pic.twitter.com/4Hhf0iZyIB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2025

Chris Woakes Suffers Injury

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gajanan Balap (@cricket_edits_1235)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)