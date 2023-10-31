Cottari Kanakaiya Nayudu was India's first-ever test captain, who led the side at Lord’s in 1932 on its debut. During his seven international games for India, he amassed 350 runs at an average of 25 for India and claimed nine wickets. However, the right-hand batsman participated in 207 first-class matches and amassed 11,825 runs at a 35.94 average. He's scored 58 half-centuries and 26 centuries. With his off-breaks, Nayudu also claimed 411 wickets. In the 1963-64 season, at the age of 62, he took part in his final first-class match. In addition, the right-handed batter received the Padma Bhushan in 1956, and he also has an award named after him (The Colonel C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award). BCCI took to the social media platform 'X' to remember him on his 128th birthday anniversary. 'Mumbai, Yeh Kya Ho Gaya' Rohit Sharma Shocked To See City's High Pollution Level (See Instagram Story)

BCCI Remembers India's First Test Captain

Remembering Colonel CK Nayudu - India's first Test captain - on his birth anniversary 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QMiPw2rEwy — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2023

