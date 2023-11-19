Fans praised Indian head coach Rahul Dravid after he turned up to attend the press conference following India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. The Men in Blue were in fine form all throughout the tournament but were completely outplayed in all departments by Australia in the final. After India were defeated by six wickets, Dravid attended the press conference to answer the tough questions and fans also pointed out that the 50-year-old has appeared for pressers after defeats and rarely does so when the team wins. ‘Dream Is Over… Hurts More Than a Breakup’ Indian Fans Heartbroken After Men in Blue Suffer Defeat to Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

'Class of Dravid'

'Dravid Being Dravid'

'Class Act'

'Man Will Never Lose Class'

'True Solid Hero'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)