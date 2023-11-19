Fans praised Indian head coach Rahul Dravid after he turned up to attend the press conference following India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. The Men in Blue were in fine form all throughout the tournament but were completely outplayed in all departments by Australia in the final. After India were defeated by six wickets, Dravid attended the press conference to answer the tough questions and fans also pointed out that the 50-year-old has appeared for pressers after defeats and rarely does so when the team wins. ‘Dream Is Over… Hurts More Than a Breakup’ Indian Fans Heartbroken After Men in Blue Suffer Defeat to Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

'Class of Dravid'

Class of Dravid for turning up for the Press Conference. Hardly did it after a win, but has always turned up for it after a loss. Lovely leadership attribute. Have seen many leaders who will rush to take credit, but will desert the team after the first failure, let alone the… — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) November 19, 2023

'Dravid Being Dravid'

Dravid being Dravid. Fronts up press conference when team loses and remained behind scenes most of the tournament when we were winning. This was on expected lines. And he is answering so calmly and clearly. #INDvsAUSfinal — subu sastry (@suubsy) November 19, 2023

'Class Act'

Rahul Dravid at press conference — a class act as always 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/fvutnnIbqj — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) November 19, 2023

'Man Will Never Lose Class'

Dravid didn’t show up to even one press conference this year, showed up to one after the most devastating loss. You may or may not appreciate his role as a coach but man will never lose class.#INDvsAUSfinal — Areyyyyy Yaarrrrrr (@A_niche11) November 19, 2023

'True Solid Hero'

This man. True solid hero. Always has been, always will be. He’s low, disappointed, in obvious pain but put his hand up to come take the difficult questions at the post match press conference so that no one else had to. Take a bow #Rahul #Dravid pic.twitter.com/cKePCuTR4Y — Jharna Kukreja Chauhan (@jharnalist) November 19, 2023

