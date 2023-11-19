Fans were left disappointed and heartbroken as India suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 19. Batting first, all India could muster was 240 and Australia in response, chased down the target in overs. Travis Head starred with a sparkling century as Australia gave fans a flashback of the outcome of the 2003 World Cup final where the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team had lost. As India went down to Australia, dejected fans shared their thoughts on social media. Here are some of them. Australia Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Beat India in Final to Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Title.

'Dream is Over'

The dream is over. 💔😢 #INDvsAUS Well Played, KL Rahul & Team India! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2gZyc0lemY — Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) November 19, 2023

'Can't Handle This Pain'

I can’t handle this pain💔💔.almost 12 yrs💔..#INDvAUS aprt from the result kudos to captain rohit and kohli to thier best💔 pic.twitter.com/6KVyULq2hl — james bond (@murder_choth) November 19, 2023

'Worst Day'

19th November is the worst possible day to ever exist for Cricket fans💔 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/F0DeE5YTKC — Absol 🇳🇿 (@Im_0n_Edge) November 19, 2023

'Hurts More Than Breakup'

'Hurts'

It hurts, not winning definitely hurts…but let’s just take a moment to appreciate the efforts, hardwork, unmatched dedication and commitment that our boys have been putting in for #CWC23 from Day 1 till today! Cheer up Team India 🇮🇳 #INDvsAUS #CWC23Final pic.twitter.com/o69sQeJsVG — Jay Soni (@jaysoni25) November 19, 2023

'Remains Fresh Memory'

'Sometimes it Doesn't Go According to Plan'

Sometimes it does not go according to your plan & that's called luck ❤️‍🩹 Uncertainty makes life interesting Stay strong champ 🏆#RohithSharma𓃵 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/54CSy2gobl — Anirudh Sharma (@AnirudhSha88687) November 19, 2023

'One Match Broke His Dream'

FEEL FOR ROHIT SHARMA He gave his best throughout, He backed everyplayer.. He lead from the front as a captain But one match🥺 broke his dream..#RohitSharma𓃵#INDvsAUS #Worlds2023 pic.twitter.com/JdrIEBuNkC — Rohit Prabhas Fc (@Swetaa_Trends) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)