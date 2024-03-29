Former India cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu has once again talked and focused on Virat Kohli's fitness and has also mentioned he will play for another four years. Sidhu also went on to mention Kohli, "He is fitter than the fittest, he is never tired even at the team scores of 150-200 he runs three runs with ease." Sidhu also mentioned how Virat Kohli's diet and hours of training have helped him to be a great player. 'Sardar Khush Hua' Navjot Singh Sidhu Makes Memorable Return to Cricket Commentary, Receives Grand Welcome from Star Sports Panel for IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

Form is as ephemeral as the morning dew … class stands firm like the rock of Gibraltar ! @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/40H3Qvb9V9— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)