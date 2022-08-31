New Zealand cricketer Colin de Grandhomme retired from all forms of international cricket. The 36-year-old played a great part for the Black Caps in their victory at 2021 World Test Championships and was crucial in his country's journey to the final at 2019 ODI World Cup. His career lasted for more than 10 years in the international format in which he represented New Zealand in 115 games.

Check the Tweet about Grandhomme's retirement:

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has announced his retirement from international cricket. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) August 31, 2022

