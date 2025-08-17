Barbados Royals would eye a winning start to their CPL 2025 (Caribbean Premier League) campaign when they take on Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in their first match of the tournament on Sunday, August 17. The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals match is set to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and it starts at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network will provide the CPL 2025 live telecast in India. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch CPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. 'Catch of the Century' Fans Make Sarcastic Comments As CPL’s X Handle Terms Jason Holder's Regulation Catch of Rahkeem Cornwall During As 'Stunner' (Watch Video).

CPL 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details in India

The broadcasters for #CPL25 have been confirmed and fans from anywhere in the world will be able to tune in to watch #TheBiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/wtdEAbWqPm — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)