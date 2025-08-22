Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will lock horns against Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025 on Friday, August 22. The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and it starts at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of CPL 2025 for Indian viewers and fans can watch the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match on Star Sports Network TV channels. In case of online viewing options, fans can watch the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after buying either a match or a tour pass. Nicholas Pooran Wicket Video: Trinbago Knight Riders Captain Gets Stumped Out by Jewel Andrew Off Rahkeem Cornwall’s Bowling During Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2025 Match.

CPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

