The seventh match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 will be played between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday, August 21. The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2025 match will be hosted at the iconic Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders clash will begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 2 will provide the CPL 2025 live telecast in India. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch CPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive A Multi-Billion Dollar Offer, Highest-Ever in CPL History, To Participate in 2025 Edition? Here's The Truth.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2025 Match Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)