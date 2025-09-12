Barbados Royals will face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 27th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 on Friday, September 12. The Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2025 will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The 27th match of the CPL 2025 between Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Guyana Amazon Warriors Beat Trinbago Knight Riders by Three Wickets in CPL 2025; Kieron Pollard's 18-Ball 54 in Vain As GAW Notch Up Second-Straight Win.

CPL 2025 Live Streaming

The Caribbean T20 carnival is BACK! 🎉🔥 6 teams, packed stadiums, and non-stop entertainment as #CPL2025 lights up Aug–Sept! 🏏🌴 witness it all LIVE on FanCode! 📲 (15 aug to 22 sep)pic.twitter.com/4uJJR5CbWy#CPL #CricketCarnival #FanCodeCricket #T20Vibes — Sporttify (@sporttify) August 14, 2025

