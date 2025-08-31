Saint Lucia Kings will take on the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 18th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 on Sunday, August 31. The CPL 2025 match between Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will be held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia and will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Mohammed Amir Performs Viral 'Aura Farming' Celebration Of Indonesian Kid Rayyan Arkan Dhika After Dismissing Rahkeem Cornwall During SLK vs TKR CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons CPL 2025

💙👑 ONE LAST DANCE IN SAINT LUCIA! 💙👑 The Kings play their final home game at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and you already know… the vibes will be unmatched! 🔥🎉 #CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #SLKvABF pic.twitter.com/H9ozLQEz5K — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 31, 2025

