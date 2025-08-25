Saint Lucia Kings will take on the Barbados Royals in the 14th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 on Monday, August 25. The Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals CPL 2025 match will be held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. CPL 2025: 46-Year-Old Imran Thair’s Match-Winning Five-Wicket Haul Guides Guyana Amazon Warriors to Big 83-Run Win Against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals CPL 2025

