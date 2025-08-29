After a tough loss against Trinbago Knight Riders, Saint Lucia Kings will be back in action playing their sixth match in the season which is against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be the 16th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 and will be played on Thursday, August 28. The Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2025 match will be held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Mohammed Amir Performs Viral 'Aura Farming' Celebration Of Indonesian Kid Rayyan Arkan Dhika After Dismissing Rahkeem Cornwall During SLK vs TKR CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2025 Live Streaming Online

🔥 SHOWDOWN IN ST. LUCIA! 🔥 The Saint Lucia Kings take on the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots in a high-octane CPL clash under the lights at the iconic Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #SLKvSKNP #GuardianGroup pic.twitter.com/MaXSNbBvZE — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 28, 2025

