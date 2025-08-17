Five-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders will commence their Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2025) campaign when they take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriot in their first match of the tournament on Sunday, August 17. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriot vs Trinbago Knight Riders match is set to be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 2 will provide the CPL 2025 live telecast in India. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch CPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Guyana Amazon Warriors Beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by Five Wickets in CPL 2025; Ben McDermott, Shai Hope, and Bowlers Shine To Hand Imran Tahir-Led Side First Win.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriot vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

It’s Match 4 at Warner Park! 🏟️🔥 St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots 🇰🇳 take on Trinbago Knight Riders 🇹🇹 in a morning showdown. Who’s taking the win today? 💥 #CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #SKNPvTKR pic.twitter.com/kCrzk8kPSk — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 17, 2025

