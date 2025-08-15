The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 opener will be contested between the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons CPL 2025 clash will be hosted at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts on Friday, August 15. The CPL 2025 opener between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will start at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Yes, Star Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner for the 13th edition of the Caribbean Premier League. Fans in India can watch the CPL 2025 matches live on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Yes, Fancode has the official live streaming rights for the Caribbean Premier League 2025 season. Hence, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons CPL 2025 opener will be live-streamed at the Fancode app and website. CPL 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About Caribbean Premier League Season 13.

Caribbean Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details

The Caribbean T20 carnival is back 🎉 Six teams, packed stands, and non-stop entertainment as #CPL2025 lights up August to September 🏏 From Pooran’s power-hitting to Alzarri’s fiery pace, watch it all LIVE, only on FanCode. 📲 pic.twitter.com/nimtjw58HU — FanCode (@FanCode) August 14, 2025

