Trinbago Knight Riders have already sealed a play-off spot. They will now aim for a top two place as they will take on facing Saint Lucia Kings in the 20th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 on Thursday, September 4. The CPL 2025 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings is set to be held at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and has a start time of 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Kieron Pollard Slams Eight Sixes During 65-Run Whirlwind Knock During Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings CPL 2025 Live Streaming Online

The Kings have arrived on the shores of Trinidad! 👊 Let’s make it 2️⃣/2️⃣ this season!#TKRvSLK #WeAreTKR #TrinbagoKnightRiders pic.twitter.com/IWtUOukMFe — Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) September 3, 2025

