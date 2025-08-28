Trinbago Knight Riders will be back in action playing their fourth match in the season which is against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will be the 16th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 and will be played on Thursday, August 28. The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons CPL 2025 match will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Romario Shepherd Scores 22 Runs in 1 Legal Delivery Off Oshane Thomas During Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons CPL 2025 Live Streaming Online

It's the first #CPL25 match at BLCA and it's going to be a cracker! 🇹🇹 x 🇦🇬 Match 1️⃣4️⃣ will see the Trinbago Knight Riders vs the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons live from the Brian Lara Cricket Academy!#CricketPlayedLouder #TKRvABF #BiggestPartyInSport #CPL25 #GuardianGroup pic.twitter.com/YnS9Ls9kwe — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 27, 2025

