Coming out of a victory, Trinbago Knight Riders will be back in action playing their fifth match in the season which is against Barbados Royals. Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals will be the 18th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 and will be played on Saturday, August 30. The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals CPL 2025 match will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Mohammed Amir Performs Viral 'Aura Farming' Celebration Of Indonesian Kid Rayyan Arkan Dhika After Dismissing Rahkeem Cornwall During SLK vs TKR CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals CPL 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

It's Fantastic Friday in T&T! ✨ The Brian Lara Cricket Academy is the place to be for this massive clash, as the Trinbago Knight Riders match up against the Barbados Royals tonight! 🇹🇹 x 🇧🇧#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #TKRvBR #GuardianGroup pic.twitter.com/w0hk7R21hh — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)