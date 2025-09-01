Carrying on their winning streak, Trinbago Knight Riders is facing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 19th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 on Monday, September 1. The CPL 2025 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots is being held at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad in St Lucia and and has begun at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2025 Live Streaming Online

Match 1️⃣9️⃣ is coming in hot! 🔥 The Trinbago Knight Riders face off with the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #TKRvSKNP #GuardianGroup pic.twitter.com/fRmkGRUKwi — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 1, 2025

