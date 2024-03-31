Multiple cricket stars took to social media and has lauded the young fast bowler of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) named Mayank Yadav who bowled the fastest ball of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Mayank Yadav's delivery which was recorded as the fastest ball of the IPL 2024 measured as 155.8 kmph. Yadav even went on to win the Player of the Match award as he took three wickets which helped LSG win over the Punjab Kings to record first win of their season. IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Bowled Serious Heat, Says Lucknow Super Giants Bowling Coach Morne Morkel.

India has just found its fastest bowler

Mayank Yadav! 🇮🇳

Raw pace 👏🏻

Very impressive @IPL @JioCinema @BCCI— @BrettLee_58 (@BrettLee_58) March 30, 2024

155,8 KPH



Mayank Yadav where have you been hiding!— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 30, 2024

Mayank Yadav bowling 155kph!!!!! @irbishi will be happy! A fast fast fast fast fast bowler!!!!!



💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 30, 2024

Mayank yadav has got some serious pace

Mayank yadav has got some serious pace. Good find from @LucknowIPL— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 30, 2024

