Iceland Cricket was awestruck by the sensational batting display from Rishabh Pant at Edgbaston in the fifth Test match between India and England. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman smashed 146 off only 111 balls in the first innings to lift India from 96/5 to 338/7, with a 222-run sixth wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (83*). Meanwhile, Iceland Cricket took to Twitter to praise the heroic knock of Pant, and stated that the word "Pantastic" should be added to the list of adjectives in the Oxford English dictionary.

Check the Tweet of Iceland Cricket:

Petition to add the word Pantastic to the list of adjectives in the Oxford English dictionary — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 1, 2022

