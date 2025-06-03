The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 grand finale is being played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday. The IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS is being played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the RCB vs PBKS grand finale, a video has gone viral on social media where fans went berserk as soon as legendary batter Virat Kohli arrived at the stadium for practice. Kohli looked focused in the video, whereas fans chanted, "Kohli, Kohli." Australia Planning Memorable ODI Send-Off for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Later in 2025, Says CA CEO Todd Greenberg.

Grand Entry by Virat Kohli!

Virat Kohli Chants at Narendra Modi Stadium!

Virat Kohli has arrived at Motera Stadium. pic.twitter.com/gGXyDGJX2k — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) June 3, 2025

The Goat Arrives at Narendra Modi Stadium!

The GOAT at NaMo Stadium.🔥 Mann how Goated the aura he's feeling RN.. almost 50000 people chanting only one name “KOHLI KOHLI”,🥶 Watch Nushkie even he's stunned watching all this.🥹🤍#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/oIjvUROhRg — U’ (@18toxify) June 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)