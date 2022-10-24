Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria extended his wishes for all on the occasion of Diwali 2022. He also stated his wish to visit Ram Mandir. The leg-spinner took to social media and wrote, "Jai Shree Ram happy Diwali to all around the Globe. My aim is to visit RAM Mandir Ram Bhagwan I will come."

Danish Kaneria's Post:

Jai Shree Ram happy Diwali to all around the Globe .My aim is to visit RAM Mandir Ram Bhagwan I will come — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) October 24, 2022

