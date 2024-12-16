Daren Sammy is set to be the head coach of the West Indies men's national cricket team across formats from April 1, 2025. The former West Indies all-rounder was appointed as the West Indies' white-ball head coach in 2023 and under his watch, the Caribbean side had made it to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 where they lost to South Africa. Daren Sammy will thus replace Andre Coley as West Indies' Test coach as well. The announcement was made by Cricket Miles Bascombe at the West Indies' Quarterly Press Conference. ‘Amra Korbo Joy’ Bangladesh Players, Support Staff Sing Bengali Rendition of ‘We Shall Overcome’ in Dressing Room After Beating West Indies by Seven Runs in WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Daren Sammy to Be West Indies Head Coach in All Formats

Daren Sammy will be the Head Coach of all the Senior Men’s teams as of April 1, 2025. Announcement made by CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe at the Quarterly Press Conference in St Vincent moments ago. — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)