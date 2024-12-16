The Bangladesh national cricket team players and support staff came together and sang 'Amra Korbo Joy' (We Shall Overcome) in the dressing room after beating West Indies by seven runs in the WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024. In a video shared by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on social media, the players were seen forming a huddle and singing the popular song after scripting the thrilling victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Mahedi Hasan's spin bowling proved to be the game-changer for Bangladesh with the all-rounder picking four wickets while conceding 13 runs. WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024: Rovman Powell’s Heroics in Lost Cause As Mahedi Hasan Spins Bangladesh to Seven-Run Win Over West Indies.

Bangladesh Players, Support Staff Sing ‘Amra Korbo Joy’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)