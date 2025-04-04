David Miller completed 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League, getting to the mark in the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on April 4. The left-hander has been a part of the IPL since 2012 and has featured for four teams in the competition. The South African left-hander has played a total of 134 matches so far and has scored 3010 runs at a strike-rate of 139.48. He also has scored one century and 13 fifties. The 35-year-old is also the fourth South African after AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock to get to the mark. David Miller, known for his superb finishing skills, was part of Gujarat Titans' IPL-winning team and was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for a sum of Rs 7.50 crore at the IPL 2025 auction last year. Hardik Pandya Becomes First-Ever Captain To Take Five-Wicket Haul in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

David Miller Completes 3000 Runs in IPL

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)