David Warner (92* off 58) saved his best for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rovman Powell (67* off 35) scored his maiden IPL fifty as Delhi Capitals scored 207/3 on Thursday, May 5. Warner and Powell stitched a massive 122-run partnership off 66 deliveries as Delhi got a mammoth total on the board.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)