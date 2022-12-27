Australia opener David Warner scored a brilliant century in the AUS vs SA 2nd Test at Melbourne Cricket ground, Melbourne. Coming to the match, Warner was heavily criticised for his bad form. But as he has done throughout his career, Warner silenced his critics with another big innings. The Australian batter has also joined the 8000 runs club in Test cricket. With Warner continuing his onslaught, Australia have taken total control of the game. They are 167-2 at the end of 45 overs. Australia still need 22 runs to reach South Africa's first innings total. AUS vs SA 1st Test 2022: Mitchell Starc Sent For Scans Following Finger Injury On Day 1 of Boxing Day Test.

David Warner Century

David Warner Reaches Hundred

David Warner Joins 8000 Test Runs Club

