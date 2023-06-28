KL Rahul took to social media to share a big update on his recovery post thigh surgery. The Indian batter suffered a thigh injury in IPL 2023, which cut short his time in the competition and had him ruled out of the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. Rahul has begun rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will aim to make a comeback to the national team in Asia Cup 2023. Hitting the gym, Rahul shared a picture of himself, which he captioned, "Day 58." 'Reunion is Always Fun' Rishabh Pant Shares Pictures With KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur and Other India Teammates At NCA (See Post)

KL Rahul Shares Fitness Update

