Delhi Capitals played their first home game in Delhi, but it wasn’t a great start for them in front of home fans. In-form Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma took over DC bowling and scored 125 runs in just six overs. Head continued to add half-centuries in the 2024 season as he smashed his third 50+ score of the season in just 16 balls. Abhishek Sharma scored 40 in just 10 balls. Smalshin minimum of two sixes and two fours in an over the side reached 125 runs in six overs. Fans entertained by the batting performance took a dig at DC’s bowling attack. Travis Head Equals Record of Scoring Fastest Fifty for SRH, Achieves Feat off Just 16 Balls During IPL 2024 Match Against Delhi Capitals.

Fans Imagine Reaction from Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals after watching carnage by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma 😭 #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/WNcrLyuak6 — Panda Heart🐼🖤 (@_vy_sh_navi) April 20, 2024

Special treatment for DC side?

Give Delhi Capitals 4 strategic time-out and 2 impact players. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 20, 2024

‘Maafi’ please

Sunrisers Bashing Delhi Capitals Just wanted to learn where are all those Delhi fans who were trying to make Cummins silent?? pic.twitter.com/OTcPHB2G7I — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) April 20, 2024

’19’ is most economical

Most economical bowler for @DelhiCapitals is Khaleel at 19. Unimaginable batting from Head. #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/XMli4IHL3e — Abhishek Baadkar (@Ibaadu) April 20, 2024

Celebration for RCB fans

The record of conceding the most runs in the powerplay now belongs to Delhi Capitals. Finally a record from SRH that RCB fans can actually celebrate. Thank you SRH. Thanks Travis Head. Thanks Abhishek Sharma.❤️🙏 - An RCB fan pic.twitter.com/vO1ignD6SZ — Khush (@JalsaKaroYaar) April 20, 2024

Is this Possible in this match?'

'Honest Question'

