Delhi Capitals played their first home game in Delhi, but it wasn’t a great start for them in front of home fans. In-form Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma took over DC bowling and scored 125 runs in just six overs. Head continued to add half-centuries in the 2024 season as he smashed his third 50+ score of the season in just 16 balls. Abhishek Sharma scored 40 in just 10 balls. Smalshin minimum of two sixes and two fours in an over the side reached 125 runs in six overs. Fans entertained by the batting performance took a dig at DC’s bowling attack. Travis Head Equals Record of Scoring Fastest Fifty for SRH, Achieves Feat off Just 16 Balls During IPL 2024 Match Against Delhi Capitals.

