Deepak Hooda scored 59 off 37 balls as India defeated Derbyshire in the T20 Warm-up match. Chasing 151, Indians reached the target in 16.4 overs. Apart from Hooda, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav scored 38 and 36* respectively. In the bowling department, Young pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik picked two wickets each.

