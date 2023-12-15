After an impressive display with the bat, India women's team dished out superb bowling performance in the ongoing Test match against England at Navi Mumbai. Spinner Deepti Sharma claimed a five-wicket haul, her first in Tests as England Women were bundled out for just 136 runs in response to India's massive 428. Meanwhile, India have secured a mammoth lead of 292 runs and have taken full control of the game. The hosts have decided against enforcing a follow-on. Deepti returns with figure of 5/7 while Sneh Rana picked 2/25. IND-W vs ENG-W Test 2023: Renuka Singh Thakur Cleans Up Sophia Dunkley With a Superb Delivery to Take Her First Test Wicket (Watch Video).

ENG-W 136 All Out

1ST WTest. WICKET! 35.3: Lauren Filer 5(7) b Deepti Sharma, England Women 136 all out https://t.co/nfOs7lSfjt #INDvENG @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 15, 2023

Five-Wicket Haul for Deepti Sharma

𝗙𝗜𝗙𝗘𝗥! 👏 👏 Take. A. Bow Deepti Sharma! 🙌 🙌 Absolutely sensational effort from her to scalp her first five-wicket haul in Test cricket 👍 👍 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/UB89NFaqaJ #TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/QeMi7b8vFw — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 15, 2023

